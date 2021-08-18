Two golfers in Yorkshire get back to back hole-in-ones on the same hole - beating odds of 17 million-to-one

David Giles (left) andChris Bunce (right)

David Giles, 48, was playing in a duo against two colleagues when he got a hole-in-one on the seventh tee.

After an excited celebration, the group of businessmen couldn't believe it when his team mate Chris Bunce, 51, took the next shot and hit a hole-in-one using the same club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The odds of getting two hole-in-ones back to back are 17 million to one and made the game truly one to remember for the duo.

Their two golf balls in the hole

It was the first ever hole-in-one for David's manager Chris, from Southend, Essex, who has only been playing golf for a year.

The super shot at The Oaks Golf Club in York was David's second ever hole-in-one and the pair both used the same eight iron.

District manager David, from Howden, said: "It was an unbelievable event. To get one hole-in-one is amazing, but to get two with one straight after the other was just incredible - it's a 17 million-to-one chance event.

"I was over the moon with my hole-in-one and once we had calmed down, who would have ever thought another was about to follow. We had two witnesses who were playing with us and we were all just left speechless.

"There was plenty of laughing, swearing and high fives all round - what a game!"

The pair each got a hole-in-one after hitting the ball 146 yards from the tee on the seventh hole on August 3.

David said: "When I got my hole-in-one, my three playing partners were all as shocked and pleased as me to see the shot go in. Little did we know what was about to happen with Chris next on the tee!

"We were all stunned at what had happened. We were all just gobsmacked at what we'd done - unbelievable."

David's co-worker Garry Marsh, who had been playing with the two men, added: "I was just absolutely stunned. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.