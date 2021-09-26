Ulley Reservoir

Officers have yet to name the man who died on Wednesday night or reveal the circumstances in which he died – but they were back at the reservoir yesterday apparently continuing their investigations at a site just yards from a shrine to a teenage boy who lost his life at Ulley in May.

A police van remained in the car park, and a team of officers with sticks appeared to be continuing to search the area.

They said the death was not suspicious.

Nearby Reservoir Road was closed, and police tape could be seen.

Emergency services were called at 6.10pm on Wednesday following reports that a man got in to difficulty in the water. A body was later recovered from the reservoir.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the man's family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard said: “(Wednesday’s) incident has left us all shaken, and my heart goes out to the man's family and loved ones – a truly tragic loss of life.

“While I would ask people to avoid speculation as to the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, I would urge everyone to be mindful of the serious danger posed by swimming in open water.”

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s Area Manager, Simon Dunker, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of all at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are with this man’s friends and family at this sad time.

“Unfortunately we have seen far too many people lose their lives in open water this year, and we stand with our police colleagues in urging people to be extremely careful around open water – especially as the nights draw in and temperatures drop colder.”

Wickersley Partnership Trust, which usually runs activities on the lake, cancelled them yesterday and were running alternative activities elsewhere, said an employee.

Park users were shocked to hear of another death in the lake.

A shrine created to 16-year-old Sam Haycock, who died at Ulley in May, remains in place on a bench near the bridge that runs across part of the water lake.

David and Anne Richards, of Ridgeway, were at the lake with their dog. They visit the park three times a week

They described the latest death was terrible news. David said they thought it was a safe place, but said he understood there were cars underneath the bridge.

“We’re wondering if there is something under the bridge where people get trapped,” he said.

Linda and Keith Hanson, of Worksop, were also at the lake walking their dog.

Linda said: “People have died here over the years. They jump off the bridge, always young lads. In summer you can get 20 jumping off that bridge. “So many people ignore what’s said about the dangers. It’s a death trap, but it’s beautiful.”