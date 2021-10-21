Once dubbed the Festival of Brexit, but now officially named Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, its chief creative officer is Martin Green who headed City of Culture celebrations in Hull in 2017.

“About Us” will open in Paisley in March, before touring Derry-Londonerry - another former host of City of Culture - Caernarfon, Luton and Hull.

Read more: Panto cow, gorilla and giant's boots up for grabsOrganisers say the show will take audiences on a journey through time and space - from the Big Bang to the present day - exploring the earth’s history and people’s connections to one another.

About Us is coming to Hull next year

Renowned musician Nitin Sawhney has composed a score, which will be performed by local choirs. Bradford and Sheffield will be hosting another of the ten projects called StoryTrails, which will bring to life “untold stories using augmented reality in civic spaces” using BBC and BFI archive footage.

Another features a “pop-up” forest garden in Edinburgh and Birmingham, celebrating the global origins of the UK’s plants and population, while in Weston-super-Mare a decommissioned North Sea rig will become a huge public art installation on the site of a disused lido.

In all the festival - described as “the UK’s biggest and most ambitious public creative programme to date” will cost the taxpayer £120 million.