Urgent appeal to find two missing 12-year-old boys who didn't come home last night
Named only as Alfie and Jacob, the two 12-year-old boys have been reported as missing in the Kirkbymoorside area.
The pair failed to return home yesterday evening (Apr 4) and police are now carrying out enquiries in attempt to locate them.
They were last seen in the Kirkbymoorside area at around 5pm on Friday.
It is thought the pair could have travelled together to Scarborough, but may also be in the Ryedale area.
Alfie, pictured, is described as white, thin build, mousy brown hair, and is under 5ft tall. He was wearing a blue/green coat, and a dark coloured tracksuit when last seen.
Jacob is white, stocky build, brown hair, and is also under 5ft tall. He was wearing a soft-shell puffa jacket in dark green, black jogging bottoms, and dark shoes.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “If you see either of the missing boys, please call 999 immediately to we can quickly confirm their safety.
“If you have any other information that could help us to find them, please call us on 101 and speak to our Force Control Room.”
Police have asked people giving information to quote reference numbers 12250059852 for Alfie, or 12250060055 for Jacob.
