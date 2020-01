Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 40-year-old Neville Hancock from Middlesbrough.

Neville was last seen yesterday evening (Thursday January 23) at an address on Patey Court in Linthorpe, Middlesbrough.

He is described as 5ft 6” tall, with dark brown hair and may be wearing a blue Parker jacket.

He is also believed to be driving a 64 plate black Suzuki Alto.

Anyone who may have seen Neville, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.