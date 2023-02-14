Valentine's Day: Why the powder compact was the most popular love token in days gone by

As a love token before the swinging sixties there may have been only one gift to show you cared.

The powder compact, once an essential for every woman, was also according to art historians one of the most popular presents for sweethearts.

This Valentine's Day The Digital Museum of Dress Accessories (DMDA) at the University of York is giving people the chance to travel back in time and view these love tokens online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From sentimental messages to engravings and secret symbols, they give a fascinating glimpse into a world of lost romance.

Dr Cordula Van Wyhe, senior lecturer in the Department of History of Art: “These compacts not only powdered noses but were also status symbols, were often lavish and made to be seen and admired. They were also popular as gifts and they could be a lasting tribute of friendship and love, often engraved with sentimental messages.

“With millions of men away during World War II, compacts became the serviceman’s preferred gift to wives and girlfriends."

US and British army divisions once ordered them in vast numbers wholesale, to be sold at every base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in the collection is the Kolter & Kopit powder compact, bearing the seal of US with the motto ‘e pluribus unum’ (‘one from many’), and a hand-engraved dedication on the inner lid of the powder compartment which reads: ‘To Agnes with Love Ed Apr. 4 1941’.

It is thought that Ed may have been part of the nation’s first peacetime military draft in September 1940.

Another, from Iraq in the Second World War, was in all likelihood purchased by a US serviceman for a loved one back home. Made by a local Sabaen silversmith, it has a river scene on the back, signifying the rituals of spiritual purity.

Others are personalised with photographs, or were a gift of love and friendship from women to women, such as one dedicated as a present to Janet Allan from her auntie Agnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final example is a solid silver niello compact, made in Thailand between the 1930s to 1950s. The inscription around the mirror reads: ‘To Mary Babyface from an Englishman in Singapore’. Babyface’ is an old-fashioned term of endearment and plays on the idea that Mary was reminded of it each time she looked at her face in the mirror.

The museum looks at the often forgotten objects that were once fashionable accessories, and is now preparing a digital gallery on the 200 parasols housed at Leeds Museums.

Dr Van Wyhe said: “The Museum aims to give new life to these dress accessories, to demonstrate that they have significant stories to tell about a range of issues impacting not only fashion but the more intimate lives of people at the time, such as issues of gender roles, societal expectations, and even health.”