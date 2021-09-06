Victims of River Ure kayaking accident and Settle climbing tragedy named as inquests into their deaths open

The River Ure at West Tanfield, where Mr Laverty got into difficulties

Fashion expert and author Christopher Laverty, 43, from York, died when he and another man got into difficulties while kayaking on the swollen River Ure at West Tanfield, near Ripon, on May 23. His companion managed to reach safety.

And experienced rock climber Harold 'Aly' Anderson, 64, from the Liverpool area, was killed when he fell while scaling Castleberg Rock in Settle on the same day.

Neither man was named at the time of their deaths but coroners' inquests are now set to open into the circumstances of both incidents at County Hall in Northallerton.

Harold 'Aly' Anderson was killed when he fell while climbing Castleberg Rock in Settle

Mr Laverty was the author of a book and editor of a website both dedicated to on-screen movie fashion. He was a regular guest on BBC radio shows and on the TV channel HBO, and a contributor to entertainment magazine Empire. He was a freelance writer, broadcaster and guest lecturer. He is survived by his wife Gilly, a primary school teacher.

Paying tribute, his friend Ben Williams wrote: "It’s hard to know where to start when talking about Chris. He was something of an enigma in that he was at once a gregarious and infectiously enthusiastic man, but also a very private person.

"He could sweep you up with his humour and joie de vivre, but he could also calmly, quietly, and intelligently make his argument, change your way of thinking with a few choice words.

"That he knew his stuff could never be in question. I first came to know Chris through his excellent blog Clothes On Film, where he examined costume design with both the critical eye of an expert and the passion of a dedicated fan.

"And this was the thing about Chris that made his writing and his conversation so engaging. He was clearly both an expert of the history of fashion and also a complete cinephile.

"Those that knew Chris knew that he lived by his passions. Always stylishly dressed with a sense of style pitched somewhere between a barber from the 1920s and an undercover cop from the 1970s, he was also rarely far from the cinema.

"The last time I spoke to Chris was shortly before he died. He had just signed a new book deal and was celebrating. He called me “comrade” as he always did - a joke we had made many moons ago over cocktails (he knew how to make ‘em strong!), which led to him sending me an ushanka hat for my birthday with strict instruction not to open it until I’d arrived at my destination.

"Chris is survived by his wonderful wife Gilly, whom he loved dearly and who shared his passion for vintage clothes and the history of fashion.

"I know Chris touched the lives of so many people and it’s heartbreaking to think that the world will no longer hear his unique and knowledgeable voice, that we will never again get to marvel at his wondrously waved barnet or resplendent moustache, that this wonderful human being is gone from our world."

Mr Anderson worked for the charity Autism Initiatives and was a keen cricketer, footballer and hiker. He is survived his by his long-term partner, Diane Dowd.

He was well-known in American varsity football circles, as he played soccer for Hartwick College in New York and won the NCAA Division 1 title with them in 1977.

The goalkeeper later played in professional indoor leagues before returning to the UK.