Video shows van crushed by fallen tree after cyclist who was getting changed inside had miraculous escape

Video footage shows a white van crushed under the weight of a tree that was blown over as Storm Malik gripped Yorkshire on Saturday (January 29).

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:57 pm

The van was parked on Calverley Cutting, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, when the tree fell onto it on Saturday, caving in the roof.

Cyclist Richard Nutter was getting changed in the van at the time of the incident, BBC News reported, and became trapped inside the vehicle. Mr Nutter's friend, who was in a car next to the van, managed to safely pull the cyclist out of the vehicle.

The van was destroyed under the weight of the tree

Miraculously, he escaped with minor injuries.

The incident occurred in the midst of Storm Malik, which brought strong winds of up to 80mph to Yorkshire.

Elsewhere in the region, a local man with a chainsaw managed to re-open an A road near Lightwater Valley theme park after it was blocked by a fallen tree.

