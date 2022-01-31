The van was parked on Calverley Cutting, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, when the tree fell onto it on Saturday, caving in the roof.

Cyclist Richard Nutter was getting changed in the van at the time of the incident, BBC News reported, and became trapped inside the vehicle. Mr Nutter's friend, who was in a car next to the van, managed to safely pull the cyclist out of the vehicle.

The van was destroyed under the weight of the tree

Miraculously, he escaped with minor injuries.

The incident occurred in the midst of Storm Malik, which brought strong winds of up to 80mph to Yorkshire.