Villagers say council has launched 'ludicrous' plan to chop down apple trees because the fruit is a 'tripping hazard'

But four of the five trees have now been earmarked to be cut down after the fallen fruit was deemed a health and safety risk.

Nearly 200 people have signed a petition against the proposals with organisers saying the trees face the chop because the fruit was deemed a tripping risk.

The trees line a footpath and the local parish council has apparently said people might stumble on the fruit - making them dangerous.

The large trees have sat in the heart of Westwood in Wiltshire for over 30 years

Villager David McQueen has condemned the plans to destroy the four mature apple trees labelling it "eco vandalism"'.

David, 56, who launched the petition in November, said: “They are fantastic trees and so far over 150 people have signed my petition to save them, which is amazing considering the size of the village.

"This is the last chance to save these beautiful trees that are a resource for the children and residents of the village, for birds and insects and which provide habitat for wildlife.

''Cutting them down would be an act of eco vandalism. Westwood Parish Council want to cut down four of Westwood Park’s apple trees.

The trees line a footpath

''These are located close to the swings - one is very large, but all are mature and produce a crop of apples each year.

“Some of these apples are edible, some are used by residents for making jam and cider, all are a source of food for birds and insects.

“The trees help combat climate change and chopping them down means less CO2 is absorbed, habitat for wildlife is destroyed and a source of pleasure for adults and children is reduced to four stumps.

Villagers say the council wants to axe the trees because the fruit is a 'tripping hazard'

"The council argues that these trees are ‘self seeded’ and because not planned should be removed.

“They have argued the apples are a tripping hazard, but this seems a massive overreaction to chop down healthy trees because of a few apples on the path."

One petitioner, Polly, wrote on the petition said: "In a world where we need to be thinking about planting more trees and reducing emissions, the reasoning behind cutting down these trees that are causing no harm seems ludicrous."

Another comment by Diana Lindsey that expresses particular outrage said: "These trees were planted by the Parish Council over 30 years ago for the people of Westwood to gather the fruit and for the wildlife to also benefit.

''It is ridiculous to chop them down on the pathetic excuse that someone might trip over the fallen apples.

''People can look where they are going and the trees can be left to continue to help protect the planet."

Posting on the petition, Janine Sparks urges: "Please do not cut down these trees! Put a sign up instead warning people to watch their step!!!!

''We need more trees, not less, and an apple tree provides food for people and wildlife."

David Needham wrote: ''Good for birds, animals and apple pies.''

Sally Vivian posted: ''Unless these tress are diseased I cannot see any justification for chopping them down.''

Emma Wilkinson said: ''My little boy loves picking apples up from this tree on our way to the park,''

Brian Harrington wrote: ''Shouldn’t be chopping down healthy trees!.''

Eunice Webster signed the petition with: ''The planet needs trees, I’m opposed to cutting these apple trees down for no good reason.''