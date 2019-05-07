Volunteers from Leeds estate agency help out at Martin House Children’s Hospice

GREEN-fingered staff from a Leeds estate agency ditched the office to help develop an adventure garden for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Eleven colleagues from Linley & Simpson, which has its headquarters in Horsforth, rolled up their sleeves for a day of volunteering at Martin House Hospice at Boston Spa. They were joined by friend and supplier Nick Palmer, from Yorkshire environmental specialists AgriPest, who snapped into action to create an 18-foot crocodile.

After creating a jungle adventure garden in the hospice grounds last year, the volunteers returned to extend it ready for summer.

It is the third year that staff from Linley & Simpson have helped transform the outdoor areas of the hospice, which is its chosen long-term charity partner.

Two years ago they helped to create a wildlife garden to provide a tranquil escape for young patients and their families.

Customer services manager Emily Wilkinson, who coordinates Linley & Simpson’s programme of community support, said: “The jungle garden has proved very popular since we brought it to life last year. So we jumped at the chance to have the opportunity to make it even bigger and better for the children and young people to enjoy.

“Since we began supporting our friends at Martin House, we have handed over £70,000 - but we also like to give our time through different volunteering projects like this.”

In addition to Emily, the jungle team this year included founding directors Will Linley and Nick Simpson, plus Luke Gibson, Luvena Parkinson, Joe Gilman, Adam Lowman, Mark Sheridan, Greg Smallwood, Amanda May and Paula Ingham.