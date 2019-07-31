Wakefield Mosque to open its doors to welcome people of all faiths

People of all faiths, or no faith, will be welcomed once again at Wakefield's Swafia Mosque.

The Mosque is inviting everyone to their open day this Saturday, August 3 from 10am-1pm.

Whether you're religious or not, everyone is welcome to go and look around the mosque and ask questions about Islam.

Visitors will be able to explore the architecture and history of the building, and the beliefs and practice of those who worship there.

For more information, email info@swafia.org.uk

It is hoped that the open days help to broaden understanding of Islam, and to combat negative misconceptions of religion in the district.