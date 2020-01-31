Wallaby shot by teenagers gives birth to baby joey in Yorkshire - as park fundraises for wildlife in burning Australia

A wallaby re-homed in Yorkshire has defied odds after being nursed back to health and giving birth to a baby - just months after she was shot by teenagers and left for dead.

Re-named Wilding, after the Game of Thrones characters which were known for resilience, the Australian-native mammal was shot by youths who filmed the sickening incident on smart phones on a common in Berkshire last August.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster

Wilding, who it's believed was living wild in nearby woodland, was rehabilitated at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

The Park announced on Wednesday that she had since given birth to a joey, who has been spotted peeping out of her pouch and watching the world go by.

The sex of the joey is currently unknown, but has been given the name Aruma, an Australian Aborigine word for "happy".

"It is such a wonderful ending to her horrific story", said Daniel Messer, deputy animal team leader at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The wallaby walkout at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster

"Everyone here is delighted with the news and their progress.

"We are all so happy to have a new addition at the park but the fact Wilding is the mum after all that she has been through makes it that little bit extra special."

Wilding and Aruma are now being used as the face of the conservation centre's campaign to raise funds for crisis-stricken Australia, after billions of animals were killed in the country's devastating forest fires.

It is thought 800m native animals, such as kangaroos, wallabies and koalas, have been affected by the disaster in the New South Wales area alone.

Overall, around one billion animals are estimated to have perished in the fires across the country, with many more injured or displaced after losing their habitats.

You can donate to the bushfire crisis here, or donate £5 by texting AUSFIRE to 70970.