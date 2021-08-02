Warning over potential dog thieves thought to be using walkie-talkies in Yorkshire woodland

Sandall Beat Wood

The woman said she was walking her three collies in Sandall Beat Wood, near Doncaster, with a male friend and sat on benches near park for a chat, when she spotted someone hiding behind a tree watching them.

Describing the incident at 7.45pm in a Facebook post, she continued: “My friend ran over and the man ran off. We walked over the railway bridge immediately onto the pit top only to see another different man standing hiding in trees.

"I wear hearing aids and got the same interference I get if sombody has a walkie talkie type radio.

"We hurried along and noticed a female dog walker up the hill behind lake walking towards that way so we warned her.”

She said upon walking back down the hill at the far side near the flats entrance to the pit top her hearing aids “went crazy again”.

She saw another man and her dogs were barking with their hackles up.

She added: “I dread to think what would have happened if I had been alone. Two more dog walkers have seen this happen too, so people need to beware.”

Police advice to owners includes never leaving your dog tied up unattended, ensuring your pet is microchipped and the registered details are up to date, and not allowing strangers to have their photo taken with your dog.