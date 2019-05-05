WATCH: Some of cycling's biggest names race through Halifax in the Tour de Yorkshire

Thousands of people lined the streets of Calderdale to get their glimpse of the action as the final stage of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire got underway.

Cycling greats such as four-time Tour de France champion and sprint superstar Mark Cavendish were among the biggest names welcomed to the stage at the official depart ceremony, held in front of thousands at a packed Piece Hall.

The Tour de Yorkshire riders snake past the Broad Street Plaza in Halifax.

And after wheeling their way through the town centre streets, the peloton snaked through Ovenden and Bradshaw before leaving Calderdale and heading towards Haworth.

The stage will finish at around 4.20pm in Leeds.