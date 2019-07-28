Watch the dramatic moment Ferrybridge Power Station cooling tower is blown up

This is the moment Cooling Tower 6 was blown up as the first part of the demolition project began.

The power station was officially closed by SSE in March 2016 having produced electricity for over 50 years.

Ferrybridge

SSE’s principal contractor Keltbray started the demolition of the 114-metre-high Cooling Tower 6 with the use of controlled explosives, marking the first stage of major demolition activities at the site.

A managed exclusion zone was setup around the site boundary.

Nicola Irwin was watching the demolition from a hill by the Prince of Wales Colliery in Pontefract. About 10 other people had made the climb to the top.

She said: "Just before the demolition, the motorway traffic stopped and it was so quiet - like at an eclipse when the birds stop chirping. We head the klaxon sound and knew there was a few minutes left to go.

After demolition

"We heard the blast and then a few moments the tower falling started to whoops and cheers from our little group.

"You know you're nearly home when you see the cooling towers. It'll be odd not seeing the full set of them and even stranger when they all come down. "

A larger demolition event is expected to take place in October when up to four of the remaining cooling towers are ‘blown down’.

Further details about this event will be shared closer to the time.

The demolition activities at the site are expected to be fully completed by summer 2021.

Charlie Cryans, Director of Construction at SSE, said: “The removal of this cooling tower marks the start of the major demolition activities at Ferrybridge Power Station, with work due to continue over the next two years.

"As always, safety is our number one priority. We’re working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the Highways Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority and local residents to ensure a safe and efficient demolition, while minimising the disruption to the local community.

"This first demolition will act as a pilot for a bigger event scheduled for October, when up to four of the cooling towers will be removed."

“The coal-fired station at Ferrybridge proudly produced electricity for more than 50 years, and at its peak could meet the energy needs of nearly two million people. The start of these demolition works is a landmark moment in the UK’s energy transition, as we move towards a low-carbon future.”