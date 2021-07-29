The 2021 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre began with a sell-out show by Stereophonics. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor.

Playing their first gig in exactly 500 days, Kelly Jones and the boys delivered a hit-packed show that included such anthems as The Bartender and The Thief, Maybe Tomorrow, Dakota, Hurry Up And Wait, Handbags and Gladrags and Just Looking.

Among the 8,000 crowd was Rob and Sarah Hiscoe, from Pontefract, who got married earlier in the day and brought huge cheers from the crowd as they arrived for the show in full wedding attire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What better way to spend your wedding night than watching the Stereophonics in Scarborough ” said happy groom Rob.

Rob and Sarah Hiscoe celebrate the Stereophonics concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor.

The new Mr and Mrs Hiscoe had planned to marry in Cyprus next week but Covid restrictions put a halt to that.

Instead, the couple celebrated at Scarborough Open Air Theatre after marrying in their hometown earlier in the day.

“I’ve been to see the Stereophonics about 20 times,” said Sarah. “We saw their last gig before lockdown and we booked to see them in Scarborough when it went on sale.

Singer Kelly Jones and his band delivered a hit-packed show, on their return to the venue where they played in 2018. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor.

“When we realised we weren’t going to be able to go to Cyprus we booked the wedding for today and we get to celebrate with the Stereophonics!”

The Stereophonics show was the first gig at the venue for almost two years and marks 500 days since the Welsh rockers last played a live show in front of a capacity crowd.

It is the start of a packed season at the Yorkshire coast venue – the UK’s largest open air theatre – which also sees headline gigs from Kaiser Chiefs, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, James, Courteeners and Duran Duran.

Peter Taylor of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: “What a stunning return for live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Stereophonics delivered a brilliant show, it was so great to welcome them back. I want to thank the whole team at the venue and such an amazing audience for making this a night to remember.