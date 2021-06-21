Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes

Vacancies currently being advertised include coveted roles such as cheese makers, bakers, chefs and production line operative, all based at the Hawes site.

The cheese makers will work on products including Yorshire Wensleydale, Yorkshire Cheddar, Wensleydale Blue and Kit Calvert Old-style Wensleydale, and full training will be given.

The full-time position is split into four 10-hour shifts, with a standard working day beginning at 7.30am. Staff are paid an hourly rate of £8.91.

Production line operatives work a similar shift pattern for the same wage.

The business is also recruiting for specialist staff on annual salaries, including a skilled baker to oversee Calvert's restaurant and the 1897 coffee shop. Candidates must have at least two years of experience of working in a similar environment and be prepared to work a 40-hour week including alternate weekends and occasional evenings. The salary ranges from £19,600-£24,500 depending on experience.

A sales and business support executive role with a £24,000 salary involves sales, order processing, managing stock levels, admin, identifying new business and attending trade shows. The full-time position requires some travel to visit customers and the second site near Ripon.

Other positions being advertised include chef de partie, junior sous chef, maintenance technician, front of house and retail staff.