What countries are on the green list? What are the rules and when is the next review?

A beach in Perth, Australia, one of the green list countries. (Pic credit: Chris Hyde / Getty Images)

The green list was implemented for the first time on May 7 and the latest update was on August 4 when seven countries were added; Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

Green list countries

Below is a rundown of the countries and territories currently on the green list.

Antarctica (at risk of moving to amber list)

Austria

Australia

Anguilla (at risk of moving to amber list)

Antigua and Barbuda (at risk of moving to amber list)

Barbados (at risk of moving to amber list)

Bermuda (at risk of moving to amber list)

British Indian Ocean Territory (at risk of moving to amber list)

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)

Croatia (at risk of moving to amber list)

Dominica (at risk of moving to amber list)

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada (at risk of moving to amber list)

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem (at risk of moving to amber list)

Latvia

Madeira (at risk of moving to amber list)

Malta

Montserrat (at risk of moving to amber list)

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno (at risk of moving to amber list)

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Taiwan (at risk of moving to amber list)

Turks and Caicos Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)

What are the rules for travelling to green list countries?

You should only travel or have travelled through a green list country or the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man in the previous 10 days.

You must follow the rules regardless of whether you have been fully vaccinated or not.

Before you travel back to England you must:

- Take a Covid-19 test within three days prior to travelling to England

- Book and pay for a day two Covid-19 test - which you should take once you have arrived in England

- Fill in a passenger locator form.

Once you arrive in England you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day two. You don’t need to quarantine unless your test result is positive.

You only need to take the day two Covid-19 test if you are still in England on day two. You may have to self-isolate if the NHS Test and Trace has pinged you, alerting you that you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

When is the next green list review?