Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 and the service will begin at 11am.

The ceremony will be live streamed across the country so that people who are unable to attend in person can still watch the event.

As a mark of respect to The Queen, various services have been cancelled or postponed on the day of her funeral, including bin collection dates.

Bin collection dates in Yorkshire will change on the week of The Queen's funeral. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

These are the updated dates for bin collection in various areas in Yorkshire.

Richmondshire

All waste and recycling collections across Richmondshire have been affected by next week’s bank holiday.

There will be no collections on Monday, September 19, so all collections will run a day late, including the collection on Friday, September 23 which will take place on Saturday, September 24.

There will be collections of grey and green bins and recycling boxes and bags depending on your location.

Residents are advised to check on the Richmondshire Council website for updated dates in their specific location.

Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council has revealed that all bin collection dates will take place a day later than usual from the day of The Queen’s funeral.

These date changes will affect garden waste, refuse and recycling collections and all household waste recycling centres will also close on Monday, September 19.

The date changes for bin collection are:

- Monday, September 19 will change to Tuesday, September 20

- Tuesday, September 20 will change to Wednesday, September 21

- Wednesday, September 21 will change to Thursday, September 22

- Thursday, September 22 will change to Friday, September 23

- Friday, September 23 will change to Saturday, September 24

Normal collections will then continue on Monday, September 26.

Sheffield

Sheffield bin collections that would have ordinarily taken place on Monday, September 19 have been moved to Saturday, September 17 to avoid the day of The Queen’s funeral.

Veolia, who operate waste collection and recycling services at Sheffield City Council, issued a statement: “We share a great sense of sadness at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the royal family.

“On Monday, September 19 all recycling and waste services in Sheffield will be suspended to coincide with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

“If your waste collection is due on Monday, September 19 this will now take place on Saturday, September 17. Please put your bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday.

“In addition, all other services will be suspended and Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) will be closed.

“All sites and services will resume operations as usual on Tuesday, September 20.

“For up-to-date information and service alerts about your recycling and waste collections, you can visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste or follow @Recycle4Shef on Twitter.”

Leeds

There will be no bin collections on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral, Leeds City Council said.

All collections on the week of the funeral will change to a day later than normal, with the usual service resuming on Monday, September 26.

These are the date changes:

- Monday, September 19 will change to Tuesday, September 20

- Tuesday, September 20 will change to Wednesday, September 21

- Wednesday, September 21 will change to Thursday, September 22

- Thursday, September 22 will change to Friday, September 23

- Friday, September 23 will change to Saturday, September 24

- Saturday, September 24 will change to Sunday, September 25

As always, if your bin is missed on the date it is due for collection, please leave it out for a further 48 hours and should be collected.

Watford

On Monday, September 19 all recycling and waste collection services will be suspended to coincide with The Queen’s state funeral. As a result, bin collections will take place a day later than usual during that week.

These are the date changes:

- Monday, September 19 will change to Tuesday, September 20

- Tuesday, September 20 will change to Wednesday, September 21

- Wednesday, September 21 will change to Thursday, September 22

- Thursday, September 22 will change to Friday, September 23

- Friday, September 23 will change to Saturday, September 24

York

Again, bin collection dates will change on the week of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and household waste recycling centres will be closed on the day of her funeral and if your recycling is collected by St Nick’s, your next collection date is Monday, September 26.

If your collection day is Monday, September 19, household waste will be collected on Tuesday, September 20, recycling will be collected on Monday, October 3, garden waste will be collected on Monday, October 3.

If your collection day is Tuesday, September 20, household waste and recycling collections will remain the same but garden waste will be collected on Tuesday, October 4.

Scarborough

The majority of Scarborough services will be suspended or closed on Monday, September 19 to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral which will be a bank holiday.

The council offices and the Customer First service will close on the day.

All types of household bin collections, including chargeable domestic collections, and commercial waste collections (unless otherwise stated) will be suspended and pushed back by one day. Collections will take place on Saturday, September 24 - five days of collections during the week will still be provided.

These changes will be on the council’s social media channels and via text alerts for subscribing customers.

You can check the Scarborough Council online bin calendar, which you can use to check your bin collection day and is regularly updated.

Street cleansing will still be provided as well bereavement services, the council’s homelessness duty and some other essential services during the bank holiday.

Car parks and public toilets will remain open. However, Everyone Active operated sites at Scarborough Sports Village, Whitby Leisure Centre and Pindar Leisure Centre will close.

How can I check bin collection dates in my area on the week of The Queen’s funeral?

There are various areas in Yorkshire that haven’t announced bin collection date changes on their council websites.

But they have provided a page where you can type in your exact postcode to find out for yourself when your next bin collection date is.

Below is a list of local authority areas and a link for each.

Bradford

You can check up to date bin collection dates for the week commencing September 19 by visiting the website.

Calderdale

You can check dates by visiting the Calderdale Council website.

Doncaster

You can check your bin collection dates on the Doncaster Council website.

East Riding of Yorkshire

You can check the council website for bin collection in your area.

Hull

You can check the Hull City Council website for your bin collection dates.

Kirklees

You can check for bin collection dates in your area on the Kirklees Council website.

Rotherham