Lisa Russell called the RSPCA after finding the gecko

Before Lisa Russell, 47, made the return trip from her holiday to Barbados, Barbie the lizard found her way into her suitcase, giving the holidaymaker quite the shock when she was unpacking.

Ms Russell said she initially thought the creature was dead.

"When it moved I started screaming," she said. "It is not what you expect to find in your bra after a 4,000-mile journey."

The lizard was named 'barbie' after travelling over 4,000 miles in a bra

“I am just so shocked not only did it survive the journey but also the fact it didn’t get squashed as my suitcase was so full when we were returning I had to sit on it to get it zipped up.

“It must have been in my suitcase for at least 24 hours as I packed it on Monday morning - local time - and started unpacking at lunchtime the following day.”

Lisa called the RSPCA to rescue the baby gecko, whose natural habitat is somewhat warmer than Yorkshire's climate.

She added: “I wasn't sure what to do - but managed to put it safely in a box and then called the RSPCA for help.”

Sandra Dransfield, from the RSPCA, was sent to collect baby gecko and named her Barbie after the busty doll and the island from where she came.

Sandra said: “Lisa was quite relaxed about the whole thing and thought it was funny that the gecko had safely made the trans-Atlantic crossing in her bra.

“She was laughing and said to me ‘imagine taking a nap and then waking up in Rotherham!’"

“The gecko has travelled more than 4,000 miles and appears unscathed by her adventure and unlike most holidaymakers did not need to have Covid tests.

“She had some water droplets which I sprayed into her container and then she seemed fine.

“I am just glad Lisa called us as some people may think to release animals like this into the wild, which is illegal as they are a non-native species and also sad as they would not survive in our climate.”