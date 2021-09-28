Whitby Swing Bridge traffic closure trial to be reduced to just weekends following public feedback

Whitby Swing Bridge

The pilot scheme initially operated on weekends only before being changed to daily closures from mid-August - the height of the Whitby tourist season.

The daily restrictions were supposed to continue until the end of October but have now been revoked a month earlier than planned following feedback from North Yorkshire County Council's public consultation.

Vehicles will be prohibited between 10.30am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and the recent exemption for buses will continue.

County councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “The daily closure of Whitby Swing Bridge to vehicles was necessary due to the increasing number of visitors throughout summer. Exempting buses and vehicles travelling to an emergency call-out has been met with support so we are continuing this element of the trial.

“By the start of October there will have been a period of six weeks with these measures in place. As the experimental scheme continues and we reintroduce weekday traffic we will be monitoring the effect this has on pedestrians. We will then use the data we have gathered along with the consultation comments to carry out an extensive review of the experiment.”

Coun Joe Plant, who represents Whitby Streonshalh, said: “The summer period can be incredibly busy so the seven-day pedestrianisation trial was introduced in the interest of everyone’s safety. However, I requested that we revert back to weekend-only closures as I believe it is the right thing to do at this time and I’m pleased that my request was agreed to.

“I encourage everybody to take part in the consultation. Please be assured that we will listen to every comment and assess the traffic data results before making a decision over its extension.”