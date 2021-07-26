Chloe Birch.

Chloe Birch, 25, who was born in Preston and raised in Sheffield will be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s doubles for the second time after the women's doubles match.

The match will take place at 2:40am (UK time) on July 27. Team GB will be playing against Malaysia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where did it all start?

The badminton pro started playing the sport at the age of eight and was introduced to her future career through school at Abbeydale Badminton Club.

She received the Michael Vaughan Award from Silverdale School and went on to compete at the Australian Youth Olympic Festival in 2013. She graduated with a sport and exercise science degree from Loughborough University in 2017.

Chloe’s rise to the Olympics

Chloe has since achieved impressive accolades; she was the runner-up in 2016 English National Badminton Championships Women’s singles and was part of the English team that won the mixed team bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

List of accolades

She was the runner-up in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour in 2019.

She then went on to win the women’s doubles silver medal alongside her badminton partner, Lauren Smith, at the 2019 European Games.

Where to watch Chloe in action?