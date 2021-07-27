Dan Goodfellow (left) holding a gold medal with Tom Daley (right). (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The 24-year-old athlete will be competing in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard with diving partner Jack Laugher, from Harrogate, on July 28 at 7am (UK time).

Born to dive

Dan was drawn to diving from the age of ten, and began collecting medals from a young age.

He won gold medals in the 10m platform and the 3m and 1m springboards at the 2007 ASA National Group Championships as well as a bronze medal in the synchro.

Rise to fame

In 2011, Dan received his first prestigious medal in a major tournament at the European Junior Diving Championships held in Serbia, winning bronze in the 3m springboard.

He took silver for the 10m platform, bronze on an individual 3m springboard, and gold for the 3m springboard synchro with Freddie Woodward at the International Youth Meet in Germany. He also won gold in the 10m platform at the 2013 European Junior Championships.

When Dan was 15, he was picked out for the Great Britain development squad, then moved to Plymouth in 2013 to join the Plymouth Diving Club.

He partnered with fellow Olympic diver, Matty Lee, in the 2014 FINA Diving World Series and won the 10m bronze medal in two World Series events in Dubai and Beijing.

Dan secured gold in the 2016 British National Cup based in Southend for the 10m synchro with Tom Daley.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Dan won a gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform alongside Tom Daley.

How did he get to the Olympics?

He won gold at the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup, a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, alongside Jack Laugher in the synchronised 3m springboard.

Where can I watch the next diving event?