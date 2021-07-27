The 31-year-old badminton player, from Huddersfield will be competing again in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on July 28 at 3:40am (UK time).

Starting young

Marcus’ passion for the sport started early when his father took him to the Colne Valley Leisure Centre in Slaithwaite when he was just seven years old.

Marcus Ellis celebrating after a triumphant win. (Pic credit: Owen Humphreys / PA)

Over the years he continued to hone his skills in the sport, before studying at Huddersfield New College for six months. He then moved away from his hometown at 17 to train at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes.

Preparing for Olympic stardom

Early in his career, Marcus partnered with a few players in the doubles games including Tom Wolfenden and Peter Mills in the men’s doubles, and Gabby Adcock and Mariana Agathangelou in the mixed.

His winning streak started as early as 2013 when he won the men’s doubles at the Denmark International with Paul van Rietvelde.

Over the next six years he went on to win the English National Badminton Championships twice in 2015 and 2016 and took a bronze medal in the men's doubles match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

He won all three medals in the mixed and men’s doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games based in the Gold Coast, Australia, with partners Chris Langridge and Lauren Smith.

Marcus qualified to represent the UK at the 2019 European Games where he played men’s doubles with Chris and Lauren and reached the finals in both events.

How to watch Marcus Ellis’ next Olympic badminton match?

You can watch Marcus potentially dominate the badminton court either on BBC One, Eurosport or discovery+.