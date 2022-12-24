Many sectors and workforces across the country are striking this week.

Here is your daily roundup of who is on strike today (Saturday, December 24):

Highways officers

National Highways traffic officers in the PCS union in London and the south-east of England will strike.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London, as paramedics, ambulance technicians and call handlers walk out in England and Wales, in a strike co-ordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions over pay and conditions that will affect non-life threatening calls. Picture date: Wednesday December 21, 2022.

The strike will last from Thursday December 22 to Sunday December 25.

Control centre staff and traffic officers will walk out during the strikes.

Trains

RMT railway workers will stage another strike from 6pm today (December 24).

Driving instructors

People looking to take a test at certain centres across the country will be affected today as driving instructors go on strike.

Members of the union called PCS – Public and Commercial Services – will strike in Liverpool and Doncaster if employed by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The strike action started on Monday December 19 but is due to continue until today (Saturday December 24).

Postal workers

Senior leadership at Royal Mail Group ‘have rejected an offer of negotiations to resolve the ongoing dispute’ according to the CWU.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: ‘Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control CEO committed to wrecking their livelihoods.’

Border patrol

