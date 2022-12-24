Here is your daily roundup of who is on strike today (Saturday, December 24):
Highways officers
National Highways traffic officers in the PCS union in London and the south-east of England will strike.
The strike will last from Thursday December 22 to Sunday December 25.
Control centre staff and traffic officers will walk out during the strikes.
Trains
RMT railway workers will stage another strike from 6pm today (December 24).
Driving instructors
People looking to take a test at certain centres across the country will be affected today as driving instructors go on strike.
Members of the union called PCS – Public and Commercial Services – will strike in Liverpool and Doncaster if employed by the Department for Work and Pensions.
The strike action started on Monday December 19 but is due to continue until today (Saturday December 24).
Postal workers
Senior leadership at Royal Mail Group ‘have rejected an offer of negotiations to resolve the ongoing dispute’ according to the CWU.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: ‘Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control CEO committed to wrecking their livelihoods.’
Border patrol
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.