Here is your daily roundup of who is on strike today:
Highways officers
National Highways traffic officers in the PCS union in London and the south-east of England will strike.
The strike will last from Thursday December 22 to Sunday December 25.
Control centre staff and traffic officers will walk out during the strikes.
Driving instructors
People looking to take a test at certain centres across the country will be affected today as driving instructors go on strike.
Members of the union called PCS – Public and Commercial Services – will strike in Liverpool and Doncaster if employed by the Department for Work and Pensions.
The strike action started on Monday December 19 but is due to continue until Saturday December 24.