Many sectors and workforces across the country are striking this week.

Here is your daily roundup of who is on strike today:

Highways officers

National Highways traffic officers in the PCS union in London and the south-east of England will strike.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London, as paramedics, ambulance technicians and call handlers walk out in England and Wales, in a strike co-ordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions over pay and conditions that will affect non-life threatening calls. Picture date: Wednesday December 21, 2022.

The strike will last from Thursday December 22 to Sunday December 25.

Control centre staff and traffic officers will walk out during the strikes.

Driving instructors

People looking to take a test at certain centres across the country will be affected today as driving instructors go on strike.

Members of the union called PCS – Public and Commercial Services – will strike in Liverpool and Doncaster if employed by the Department for Work and Pensions.