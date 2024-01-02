All Sections
Woman left with broken leg after being trampled by cows while out dog walking in Yorkshire

A woman was airlifted to hospital with a broken leg after being trampled by cows in Yorkshire on New Year’s Day.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
The woman was walking with her dog over Totley Moor, in South Yorkshire, when they came across a small herd of cows. She became stuck between her dog and the cows and was left with a broken leg after being trampled by the herd.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help the woman at around 1.40pm on New Year’s Day. The woman was also given aid by another walker who happened to be a nurse.

She was given painkillers by paramedics and was flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance after being transported to the waiting helicopter by the mountain rescue team.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance assisted Edale Mountain Rescue Team in saving a woman who fractured her leg in a cow attack near Sheffield. Photo: Edale MRTDerbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance assisted Edale Mountain Rescue Team in saving a woman who fractured her leg in a cow attack near Sheffield. Photo: Edale MRT
A statement from the Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “A couple out walking over Totley Moor with their dog, had a chance encounter with a small herd of cows.

“One of the group unfortunately found themselves between the cow and dog and sustained lower leg fracture. We were able to drive to the side of the lady who was being assisted by several other walkers fortunately one was a nurse.

"Helimed 98 the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance was also tasked. After been given strong analgesia, the ankle was splinted by team members.

"A short journey to the helicopter on a mountain rescue stretcher and the lady was on her way to Sheffield Northern General Hospital trauma unit for further treatment.”The

