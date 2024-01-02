Woman left with broken leg after being trampled by cows while out dog walking in Yorkshire

A woman was airlifted to hospital with a broken leg after being trampled by cows in Yorkshire on New Year’s Day.

The woman was walking with her dog over Totley Moor, in South Yorkshire, when they came across a small herd of cows. She became stuck between her dog and the cows and was left with a broken leg after being trampled by the herd.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help the woman at around 1.40pm on New Year’s Day. The woman was also given aid by another walker who happened to be a nurse.

She was given painkillers by paramedics and was flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance after being transported to the waiting helicopter by the mountain rescue team.

A statement from the Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “A couple out walking over Totley Moor with their dog, had a chance encounter with a small herd of cows.

“One of the group unfortunately found themselves between the cow and dog and sustained lower leg fracture. We were able to drive to the side of the lady who was being assisted by several other walkers fortunately one was a nurse.

"Helimed 98 the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance was also tasked. After been given strong analgesia, the ankle was splinted by team members.