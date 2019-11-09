Woman who died in floods named as former High Sheriff of Derbyshire

Have your say

A woman who died after being swept away by floodwater has been named as the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire.

Annie Hall's body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning after being swept away in floods at Darley Dale, near Matlock.

Mrs Hall was Derbyshire's High Sheriff in 2017 and was described as a "great leader" for the county.

Derbyshire Police's Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of my friend, and former High Sheriff, Annie Hall.

"Annie was a great leader in Derbyshire in both industry and on the civic front. She will be hugely missed."

Her family also released a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that we, the family of Annie Hall, report her sudden passing.

"We are in great shock and grieving."