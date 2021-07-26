Millie Bright in action during a tournament. (Pic credit: Mike Egerton / PA)

Team GB won the game against Japan on Saturday 1-0 and are now set to compete against Canada tomorrow.

When will the tournament commence?

The game between Team GB and Canada will be at 12pm and held in the Kashima Stadium.

How did we get here?

It was agreed ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics that out of the four home nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) that the one ranked highest would be nominated to compete in the Olympics.

As a result, England and Scotland both qualified for the 2019 World Cup, however, it was the England women’s football team who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and in turn, secured one of the three qualifying places allocated to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The men’s team did not qualify.

Team GB is in group E.

What does the competition consist of?

The game consists of two stages: a group split into three groups of four teams, which is followed by a knockout stage where eight teams compete against each other which advance as group winners, runners-up and two best third-placed teams.

Which players are from Yorkshire?

We have 27-year-old Millie Bright, from Sheffield, who plays as a defender for Chelsea.

She used to play for Doncaster Belles, Leeds Ladies and also represented England for the under-19 and under-23 national teams.

She won many titles including Vauxhall England Young Player of the Year in 2016, three league titles between 2015 and 2020, along with the 2015 and 2017-18 FA Women’s Cup.

We also have 29-year-old Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, who plays for Houston Dash as both a forward and a defender.

In 2018 she was voted as Houston Dash’s most valuable player after scoring 10 goals.

Rachel played in four of England’s World Cup qualifying games in 2018.

Finally we have 21-year-old Ellie Roebuck, from Sheffield, who is the goalkeeper for Manchester City.