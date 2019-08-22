World heavyweight boxing champ Deontay Wilder spotted in Batley - here's why

World heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has made a surprise appearance at the opening of a restaurant in Batley.

The West Yorkshire town's MP, Tracy Brabin, posted pictures of herself online with the fearsome athlete - the WBC World Heavyweight title-holder - as he was a guest at Mr T's tonight.

Wilder, who goes by nicknames the Bronze Bomber and the Alabama Slammer, also shocked employees at the Bradford salon Prity, where he popped in for a facial treatment earlier this evening, according to reports.

He was spotted eating a burger and fries near a wall canvas of Anthony Joshua - a heavyweight rival fight fans are desperately hoping to see him clash against.

Ms Brabin told The Yorkshire Post: "He was unfazed by the mayhem and was charming and humble, saying it was an honour to meet me (I definitely felt it was the other way round!). I explained what an inspiration he was for local girls and boys who want to be the best they can be and he said, that’s what I do."

She said on Twitter: "Had an amazing time at the grand opening of Mr T’s restaurant in Batley, with special guest and heavyweight boxing champion of the world Deontay Wilder.

"It’s amazing to see so many businesses choosing Batley to be their home, and for us to welcome a world class athlete."

It comes months after he and British former champ Tyson Fury traded blows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a fixture that ended with a split decision.

The American has won 41 of his 42 fights - 40 of them by knockout.

As of May 2019, Wilder, 33, was ranked as the world's second best active heavyweight by BoxRec, and third by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and The Ring magazine.