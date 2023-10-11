Big Ian Donaghy has many an encouraging phrase ready to go. For instance: “You'd be amazed how much luckier you get, the more people you help in this world.”

It’s just the sort of philosophy he’s gleaned from a life in teaching and dementia care - and much more besides, including his side career as a singer.

Born in Durham, the 6ft two inches man - who was briefly a 28 stone bouncer - found a calling connecting to people in need of help.

He left home for St John’s College in York aged 19, but got “kicked out for playing in rock bands doing comedy nights and not focusing on my studies,” so ended up at Beckett’s Park in Leeds.

He initially struggled to find work but was taken on by the Fulford Cross in York, where he taught pupils with special educational needs.

“Nobody would employ me because I looked like trouble. I turned up and invariably you’re interviewed in a cupboard, in a really small office, basically walked in there and I filled the door, I looked like I could killed James Bond. Number one haircut, north-east accent, I looked like bother. And the thing is I wasn't, but there's not many people who turn up in black suits that are the size of a house and sometimes they couldn't see past that.

"If they’d have looked into my eyes, like the kids did, they’d have seen me.”

He adds: “Fulford Cross brought me in for a morning and I left seven years later, after various promotions. The kids took to me straight away. They didn't see the giant that walked in there, they just saw me. And they taught me more about teaching, more about communication, more about learning than I ever taught them.”

After that, he was headhunted by the Home Office to work at Lowfield School in York as a positive role model, setting up an inclusion unit to prevent pupils from being permanently excluded. and served in a number of roles until 2006.

“There was a bit of a siege mentality. It was me and those kids versus the rest of the world. And we all felt it. And we thought you know what, let's do this. Let's prove everybody wrong.”

From there, he went to The Mount School, an independent girls school in York, developing bespoke learning methods for A-level students.

Later, he was speaking at a conference about the need for a more diverse approach to education when an audience member from a background in care asked if he had ever tried applying it to dementia.

Now, he says: “I spend all my time talking to people living with dementia to find out what's going on behind those eyes, and to be like a dementia detective and find out the person and cut through the fog and find the things that made people smile.”

“I've got a lot of people in my corner who believe in the work I do, because I've always been in other people's corners and always trying to help other people and if you try and help other people, you're never short of help.”

“We need the next generation to be incredible…”

End “I meet amazing people...I always leave more inspired...heart absolutely brimming.”