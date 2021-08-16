As York Racecourse anticipated bumper crowds, it has issued the following public health guidance to those who are due to attend the Knavesmire this week.

- Do not travel to York Racecourse if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, or feel unwell, or have been instructed to self-isolate by Test & Trace team. A full refund is offered in these circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Whilst there is no formal requirement to prove a negative lateral flow test or evidence of vaccination on arrival, our message is that all racegoers voluntarily do a self-administered Lateral Flow Test on the day of, or on the day before, racing for their own peace of mind.

Fans will be returning to York Racecourse this week for the Ebor Festival

- Where possible, please travel to York Racecourse in private transport, walk or cycle - there is ample free parking on arrival and cycle racks on Grandstand Road (under the white footbridge) and adjacent to the Sir Henry Cecil Gates.

- If using public transport please continue to observe your personal responsibilities and follow the direction of the transport provider.

- The legal requirement for social distancing may have been lifted – but the Government advice is to continue to take personal responsibility in this area.

- Government guidance to individuals regarding face coverings is that these are advisable when indoors or in a busy area. Please be aware that this is Government guidance to individuals, so as a venue we recommend racegoers wear a facing covering when inside our grandstands or in a busy area.

- Our close contact team, such as those in the restaurants or in busy indoor positions, will be asked to wear a face covering.

- The normal York dress code for County Stand racegoers will apply for remaining racedays – gentlemen in the County Stand are expected to wear a jacket, collared shirt and tie. If a heatwave day is forecast, York Racecourse will advise County Stand racegoers that jackets are not required, via our website and digital channels.

- It will be possible to place a bet with William Hill or tote on a both a cash and cashless basis. Some on-course bookmakers have the ability to take cashless bets alongside cash bets.

- Please regularly wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and then disposing of any used tissues appropriately. Please bring and use your own hand sanitiser. There will be a number of hand sanitiser stations around York Racecourse for you to use regularly as well.

- Please observe the designated one-way routes and tidal flow systems that will remain in some places.

- Follow all signage and the instructions of our team, officials or any emergency service personnel present at York Racecourse. We are all simply trying to keep you safe and keep us racing.

- Do not try to access areas of York Racecourse that are closed off or designated for participants.