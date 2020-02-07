York Salutes the Queen as she marks 68th anniversary of her accession

Have your say

gun salutes have marked the 68th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, in full dress uniform, rode from London’s Wellington Barracks past Buckingham Palace to nearby Green Park.

The Thirsk based 4th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 21 gun salute to celebrate HM the Queen's Accession to the throne in the Yorkshire Museum Gardens in York.

Seventy-one horses pulled six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns to the north of the park yesterday, where the 41-gun salute was fired by the soldiers.

The Thirsk-based 4th Regiment Royal Artillery fired a 21-gun salute in the Yorkshire Museum Gardens, in York.

The Queen, as is her tradition is spending the anniversary of her beloved father George VI’s death privately at Sandringham.

She has been staying in Sandringham her winter break.

Princess Elizabeth was only 25 and on a Commonwealth tour with the Duke of Edinburgh in Kenya when the King died in his sleep from lung cancer at Sandringham House, on February 6, 1952.

Meanwhile, women prisoners have told the Duchess of Cornwall about training preparing them for life outside.

Camilla met trainee chefs, seamstresses and photographic shop workers during a tour of HMP Downview, in south London, where companies are working with staff to turn around the lives of inmates.

Downview has Europe’s biggest female wing housing more than 200 prisoners out of a total population of up to 300, with the institution home to a range of inmates from those serving sentences for fraud to murder.

In the prison library the duchess chatted to the organisers of the Penned Up literary festival, now in its second year at Downview with inmates hoping to attract a range of celebrities and inspirational speakers for its launch in March.

Westminster Abbey announced yesterday that the bells will still ring out in celebration of the Duke of York’s 60th birthday.

Andrew, who stepped down from Royal duties over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reaches his milestone on February 19.

A Westminster Abbey spokesman bells are rung for the birthdays of senior Royals including Andrew and said: “There are no plans to change these arrangements.”

The Abbey is where Andrew wed Sarah Ferguson, now Sarah, Duchess of York, in 1986.