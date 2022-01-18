York's First World War "chocolate letters" show depth of sentiment for city from soldiers in the trenches

The Lord Mayor of York, J B Morrell, sent each serving soldier from a city a tin of chocolate for Christmas, 1914.

The letters received back show not gratitude but also illuminate the depth of sentiment for the city many serving men had.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Seaman Albert Hemenway wrote: “My mates and myself soon sampled its contents, you can be sure, but I hope God will spare us to bring the boxes home again very shortly.”

The Lord Mayor of York, J B Morrell, sent each serving soldier from a city a tin of chocolate for Christmas, 1914.

The letters are being digitised by the city’s libraries and archives.

Local historian Ken Heywood said: “As we went through reading the letters, it became apparent what a really excellent source of material in relation to what the men thought. The letters came from all ranks and all over the world.