Yorkshire Air Ambulance strips Prince Andrew of Royal Patronage

Prince Andrew has been axed from his position as Patron of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The title is the latest the Duke of York has seen removed from his resumé amidst scandal over his associations with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York visiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Nostell Air Support Unit in July this year

In an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis last week, Prince Andrew addressed allegations he had sex with one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts.

Prince Andrew has always denied the allegations and told Newsnight he had no memory of ever meeting Ms Roberts, as she alleged.

A short statement issued by Yorkshire Air Ambulance on Tuesday said: “Following the recent announcement from Buckingham Palace, along with increasing staff, volunteer and donor opinion, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Trustee Board (at its monthly meeting today) has decided to withdraw from our connection with HRH The Duke of York, and as such, he will no longer be the Royal Patron of the YAA.

"As a Charity funded generously by public donations, we must seriously consider the opinions of our donors and supporters, and this has been a significant factor in reaching this decision.”

The University of Huddersfield confirmed last week that Prince Andrew was stepping down from his role as Chancellor in a move which was welcomed by students.

It came as Buckingham Palace announced the Duke would be stepping back from his public duties for the 'foreseeable future'.

In a statement, Prince Andrew said: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives."