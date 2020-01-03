Yorkshire Bank glitch leaves hundreds of people without January wages

Hundreds of people have been left without funds in January after a Yorkshire Bank glitch.

Wages, disability benefits and HMRC payments are among funds which have not been paid into Yorkshire Bank accounts this morning.

Yorkshire Bank

Many customers claim to have been told it is the fault of their employers, however when contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the bank confirmed they are investigating reports of payments not being made 'as a priority'.

Yorkshire residents took to social media in anger at the situation - with many unsure how they will cope without vital funds they were expecting today.

Paula Walton, 45, said she had been 'up since 1am' attempting to resolve the problems with no luck.

Paula, from Pudsey, said she had children and doesn't get paid for another two weeks.

She said: "I am fuming.

"I have been up all night trying to sort it out.

"They are saying that it is an error of my employers but my wage slip says different.

"Most of my colleagues who use the bank have not been paid, but those who use others have.

"I don't get paid for another two weeks and I have got children.

"It is so wrong."

Sandra Phillips, 37, said she had been left without her disability benefits of over £400 which she was relying on.

She told how she had now been put into an overdraft due to the money not arriving within her account - at no fault of her own.

Sandra, from York, said: "I had plans today and have had to borrow money to do them.

"I phoned the bank and they said it's nothing to do with them it's due to the BACS payments and could take 3 to 5 days.

"But they seem to be telling everybody different things, just blaming everything but themselves."

A pensioner who contacted The Yorkshire Post business desk also said he had been left with "no money, no food and no information" after his pension was not paid into his Yorkshire Bank account as normal.

The man said that the Pensions Service had told him there was a problem with Yorkshire Bank's system.

Virgin Money UK PLC, who now own Yorkshire Bank, were contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating the reports as a priority and will provide an update for customers as soon as possible."