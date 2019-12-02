Yorkshire boy on verge of achieving spectacular new world record after climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest in just six months

A fun-loving Yorkshire five-year-old boy is on the verge of achieving a spectacular new world record - after climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest in just six months.

Since April this year little Charlie Batham has climbed a whopping 30,000ft - higher than the tallest mountain in the world - to reach the top of 19 British peaks.

Charlie Batham

Two of the youngster's most impressive conquests are 2,300ft Pen-y-ghent and Scafell Pike in the Lake District - the tallest mountain in England at more than 3,000ft.

Schoolboy Charlie often hikes up to ten miles a day but proud dad Paul, 51, says his boy "never gets tired" and has "unbelievable" energy to keep going for hours and hours.

The youngster is rewarded with a Greggs sausage roll and a flask of hot chocolate at the top of each peak then a McDonald's Happy Meal on the way home.

Proud Paul has now nominated his "brilliant" boy for a brand new Guinness World Record as the 'youngest person to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest'.

He said: "I can't believe how well Charlie has done in such a short space of time, I'm really proud of him.

"To see him go up these hills and mountains at the pace he does is unbelievable, he pretty much runs up some of them.

"His energy is absolutely incredible - I struggle to keep up sometimes."

The idea to start hiking came about in April, when Charlie, who's from Wakefield, West Yorks, said he'd "like to climb a mountain" for his fifth birthday.

Paul and wife Donna, 49, who run a child minding business together, thought it was a brilliant idea and arranged a family weekend away later that month.

Charlie's first conquest was Holyhead Mountain in Anglesey, Wales, which stands 720ft high and juts out into the Irish sea.

In the months since the family have traversed the North of England, visiting a number of beauty spots including the Pennines, the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales.

Charlie surpassed 29,029ft, which is the height of Mount Everest, last month after getting to the top of 1,800ft Brown Knoll in the Peak District.

Paul said: "Charlie knew it was the hill that would push him over the edge so he was so determined to make it to the top.

"When he finally got there he was so chuffed to have finally done it, especially when he got his Greggs sausage roll.

"I was really happy for him too, it's been an incredible effort from him."

Charlie said: "I love climbing the mountains and the hills because I get to be with my dad and sometimes my mum as well.

"We play lots of fun games like 'I spy' and I tell them all about my week at school.

"It feels amazing when I get to the top - especially because I get a Greggs sausage roll, and a hot chocolate.

"Then when we're on the way home I get a Happy Meal, which I love."

He added: "I'm really happy that I might get a world record - I'd love to do it all all over again!"

The youngster's incredible efforts have all been for a good cause too as he has been fundraising for his school along the way.

So far Charlie has raised £900, which will be spent on something for the playground next year.

Paul hopes Guiness World Record officials will get back to him with good news within the next three months.

He has sent them pictures of Charlie at the top of each peak to prove their claim is legitimate.