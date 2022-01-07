Yorkshire children's hospice 'heartbroken' after thieves steal van used to collect donations

Martin House Children's Hospice, based in Boston Spa near Wetherby, posted an appeal, alongside a picture, of the stolen van on Facebook.

The white van has slide doors, an orange light on the roof and contact details for the hospice on the side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: "We are heartbroken to say that one of our vans has been stolen from our furniture warehouse. Our vans are vital to the hospice, so we need your help!

The van stolen from Martin House Children's Hospice

"Without our van, we can’t collect important donations, which in November alone raised over £167,000 for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

"We would be extremely grateful if anyone could please help us with the short term use of a van until we can secure a long term replacement. Alternatively, we would really appreciate donations to help us cover the costs of hiring one."

Martin House Children's Hospice provides end of life care to children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and also offers care and support to families following bereavement.