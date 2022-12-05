Whether you prefer a Norway spruce or a Nordmann fir, there are many shops and markets in Yorkshire that sell a variety of real Christmas trees.

Modern types of Christmas trees are thought to have been introduced during the Renaissance in early modern Germany. 16th century origins are sometimes associated with Protestant Christian reformer Martin Luther, who is said to have first added lighted candles to an evergreen tree.

The most common natural Christmas trees in northern Europe are: Norway spruce, silver fir, Nordmann fir, noble fir, Serbian spruce, Scots pine, stone pine and Swiss pine. In the Western Christian tradition, Christmas trees are put up on days such as the first day of Advent or as late as Christmas Eve depending on the country.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular shops selling real Christmas trees in Yorkshire. These places also sell a variety of Christmas tree decorations that would go perfectly with your tree.

Some of the hundreds of Christmas Trees at York Christmas Trees on Wigginton Road, York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Best places to buy a real Christmas tree in Yorkshire

York Christmas Trees

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 38 reviews.

Address: Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RH.

Opening hours

Opened on November 24, 2022 and closes midday on December 24, 2022.

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturdays: 9am to 6pm

Sundays: 9am to 4pm

Rudfarlington Farm, Knaresborough

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 44 reviews.

Address: Rudfarlington Farm, Knaresborough, HG5 8LX.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sundays: 8am to 6pm

The Billingley Christmas Tree Farm

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 93 reviews.

Address: Back Lane, Billingley, Barnsley, S72 0JF.

Opening hours

Week commencing December 12, 2022

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Any day after this, you must visit the farm by appointment only.

Methley Estate Christmas Tree Farm

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 50 reviews.

Address: Christmas Tree Farm, Methley, Hungate Lane, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9DU.

Opening hours

From Saturday, November 19 to Monday, December 19, 2022.

Daily: 9am to 5pm

Thursday, December 8, 2022: 9am to 8pm

Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 118 reviews.

Address: Beacon Hill Farm, Intake Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2LQ.

Opening hours

November 25 to December 12, 2022.

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 6pm

December 13 to Christmas Eve 2022.

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 75 reviews.

Address: Hole Head House, Farm Eccles Parlour, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4NU.

Opening hours

November 25 to December 22, 2022.

Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 5pm

Closed from December 23.

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company Ltd

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 42 reviews.

Address: Hilltop, Cow Gap Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6GW.

Opening hours

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company is open every day until Christmas Eve from 9am to 4pm.

Tong Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 6,902 reviews.

Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm

Beardsworths, Wholesale Nurseries and Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 85 reviews.

Address: Whitehall Road Nurseries, Whitehall Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PL.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 7.30am to 5pm

Saturdays: 8am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Sundays in January 2023 will be closed.

Carr Gate Garden Centre

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,481 reviews.

Address: Old Bradford Road, Carr Gate, WF2 0SY.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm

High Trees Garden Centre

It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 547 reviews.

Address: 9 Otley Old Road, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5HZ.

Opening hours

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 5pm

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 9am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

The Balloon Tree Farm Shop & Cafe

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,571 reviews.

Address: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.

Opening hours (farm shop)