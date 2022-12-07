Cycling is a great way to discover the beauty of nature whilst also getting some exercise without spending a penny and with the stunning Yorkshire coast landscapes, there are plenty of routes to take.

The Yorkshire coast is made up of villages, towns, seaside resorts and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country attracting many hikers and cyclists alike. Its vast views and amenities are just some of the main contributors to Yorkshire’s tourism trade.

Hikers and cyclists can enjoy doing some exercise, taking in the views and having the option of taking a break at some of the many cafes, restaurants and pubs along the way. Whether you enjoy cycling along a rugged coastline, taking in sea air, or riding through abundant forests and peaceful country lanes, there are plenty of routes to take along the coast.

The everyday living costs are on the rise, so experts at tourism experience Route YC have come up with a list of cycling routes along the Yorkshire coast. What better way to escape reality than to take a trip along the coast, exploring the outdoors? Better yet - it’s free.

Best cycle routes along the Yorkshire coast

The Cinder Track

You can take in the scenic views of the North York Moors, whilst cycling the Cinder Track, a disused line between the seaside resorts of Scarborough and Whitby.

Along the way, you will get to experience the true beauty of the North Sea with the majority of the 21.7 mile track hugging the coastline.

It is appropriate for experienced cyclists who enjoy a challenge, as well as novice cyclists who would just like a relaxing day out with the family. The route has a longer section for an active day out and a shorter section for families with young children.

Want to take a break? There are plenty of places to stop, with the route passing through beautiful locations such as Hayburn Wyke, Ravenscar and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Halsham Hike and Bike

This route is suitable for hikers and cyclists as it is a scenic 16.9 mile circular adventure in the countryside.

For those who are road cyclists, Route YC recommends swapping for a better suited mountain bike or taking the route on foot due to most of the way being part of agricultural land.

Driffield to Bridlington

This 19.3 mile linear cycle route begins in the market town of Driffield and takes you along quiet country lanes through the Yorkshire Wolds, passing through idyllic villages, cafes and pubs.

By riding through this path, you will also immerse yourself in the history of the area as you ride past Burton Agnes Hall, an Elizabethan stately home.

Bridlington is also the last stop on the route, but there are also two options to extend your trip; for thrill seekers and adventurers, you can continue riding southwards along Bridlington’s North promenade and around the harbour to the South Promenade. Or you can go north towards Bempton village and the RSPB at Bempton Cliffs, with incredible cliff-top views at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Ravenscar to Robin Hood’s Bay

This breath-taking 11-mile circular bike ride will take you through the North York Moors National Park where you can admire the beautiful and diverse landscapes the coast has to offer.

You will start the route at the craggy heights of Ravenscar, before heading across to Howdale Moor, where you can view the beautiful moorland heather.

Next, drop down to the old Scarborough-to-Whitby railway lane and then along to the famous smugglers haunt of Robin Hood’s Bay.

If you feel like taking a break, you can enjoy a spot of rock-pooling and fossil hunting either at Robin Hood’s Bay or at nearby Boggle Hole.

When you return, you will head along the stunning cliff-top stretch of the Cleveland Way National Trail through the old alum works industrial site. The route has sea views, cobbled lanes, cinder tracks, archaeological ruins and moorland scenery.

Whitby to Scarborough

You can enjoy stunning views and coastal scenery on this 22-mile bike route from Whitby to Scarborough.

The track follows the National Cycle Network route along traffic-free paths, making it enjoyable and an easy ride for everyone to take part in.