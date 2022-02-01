Spurn Bird Observatory has confirmed major damage to its Warren Heligoland trap, used for catching birds for ringing, which is the oldest of its kind on the British mainland and has been located on the peninsula since 1946.

The Observatory tweeted: "Sad to say we're having to anticipate that the Warren Heligoland trap will not be operational for the spring, at the very least. Worth noting for all those who come to Spurn to ring. A Heligoland trap has been situated here since 1946.

Observatory estate worker Jonnie Fisk posted photos of the damage on Twitter and said: "Incredible amount of cliff and clay lost, especially south of the Warren. The wind is roaring, and the tides are forecast to be even higher in coming days. Valuable bits of the Heligoland trap salvaged, but its future looks troubled.

"I had a sad stagger around the sea-wreaked destruction to the Warren Heligoland last night. Now waiting for the dark to lift this morning and reveal more changes to our coast here on Yorkshire' s 'nose'."

Other visitors to Spurn Point expressed fears that the seawatching hut, which has already been moved inland several times in the 1970s, and Warren Cottage would eventually be lost to coastal erosion. Warren Cottage was built in 1845 as accommodation for the bailiff who collected tolls for stone taken from the beach for use as ship's ballast. It has been the headquarters of Spurn Bird Observatory since the end of World War Two.

Trainee bird ringer Bethan Clyne said: "Some huge waves at Kilnsea this evening! Erosion is already an ongoing issue here and the tides are increasing up to 7.2 later in the week with big swells and winds. Very worrying as tonight was a 6.7m tide.

Cliff lost this week (photo: Spurn Bird Observatory)

"The last of the road towards the breach was washed away 2/3 weeks ago on the last big tides/storm. Sadly, I think the Heligoland trap at the Warren is next to go.

"The seawatching hide which has only just been moved back to avoid the erosion. We estimate that roughly another metre has already been lost to the sea this evening.

"A very depressing sight to see erosion happening in such a raw form. Spurn is changing."

Debris blown inside the Warren Heligoland trap (photo: Jonnie Fisk)