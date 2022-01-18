East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee voted to let decking built in the back garden of 41-43 Souttergate, within the Hedon Conservation Area, stay after visiting the site.

Councillors heard applicants Mr and Mrs Walker told planning officers the decking had no effect on trees screening their garden and they were not legally required to consult their neighbours.

But objector Simon Dobbs, who lives next door, told the committee the decking meant they no longer had privacy in their own garden, leaving them feeling uncomfortable.

41-43 Souttergate

Documents from the applicant stated their home was accessed from Church Lane serving three homes.

They added someone would have to walk down their driveway and scale a 6ft wall to see the decking area.

The documents stated: “The property of 41-43 Souttergate shares a 4ft wall with the property of 45 Souttergate.

“The gardens are at differing levels at different stages meaning that visibility into each other’s gardens is unavoidable.

“The garden of 41-43 has two substantial trees that offer a level of privacy where the deck is situated.

“Every effort has been taken to respect each other’s privacy under the circumstances.”

Councillors also heard the applicants told officers their objecting neighbours had never spoken to them before doing garden projects of their own.

But Mr Dobbs told councillors the decking did away with privacy he and his wife had had in their patio area since they moved there in 2013.

The objector said: “We want the privacy which once existed in our patio area to be restored.

“There’s also no mention in the application of electrics being installed in the decking, they were removed before councillors visited but can easily be reinstalled.

“We don’t want to feel uncomfortable, we want to enjoy the freedom we’ve always had in our garden.”

Coun John Dennis, whose South West Holderness ward covers the homes, said trees in the applicant’s garden would help screen the decking in spring and summer.

He said: “Screening already exists and as far as noise goes that’s something all properties have to deal with, we’ve all got neighbours.”

Coun Matt Rogers, who tabled the motion to approve the plans, said the dispute was evidence the neighbours were not getting along.

Committee member Coun Barbara Jefferson said she felt sorry for the objectors but there were no planning reasons to refuse the application.

he councillor said: “This is something that’s been built without planning permission, it’s something that affects someone.

“They don’t have any way to come back and say they don’t like it now, this happens so much and it’s so wrong.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it now, the applicants should be thinking lets try and make this as quiet and as not in your face as possible for their neighbours.”

Committee chair Coun Sue Steel said: “I do sympathise with the neighbours but there will have to be concessions between the applicants and all adjoining properties.