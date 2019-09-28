Yorkshire cyclist Lizzie Deignan's grandma wore this T-shirt for the UCI World Championships today and it will warm your heart

Otley cyclist Lizzie Deignan's grandmother stole the show in her hometown today with her charming choice of T-shirt.

Her 30-year-old grand-daughter is competing in the UCI Road World Championships today, and the route of the elite women's race runs right past her childhood home in Otley.

The Guardian's north of England correspondent Helen Pidd snapped Lizzie's grandparents beside the course today. Her grandmother appeared to have upcycled an old T-shirt bearing Lizzie's maiden name, Armitstead, by merely taking it to a print shop and adding an extra slogan.

The top now reads 'I'm Lizzie Armitstead's grandma - now Lizzie Deignan'.

Trek-Segafredo rider Lizzie won the UCI event in 2015 when it was held in the USA, having been originally talent-spotted by a GB cycling programme while a pupil at Otley Prince Henry's Grammar School.

She married Irish pro cyclist Philip Deignan in her hometown in 2016, and the former Team Sky rider has since retired from the sport to look after their one-year-old daughter Orla and allow Lizzie to return to competition.

She has previously spoken of how the announcement that the UCI route would pass her parents' house spurred her on to return to peak race condition.

She plans to quit professional cycling at the end of 2020.

The UCI Road World Championships are in Britain for the first time since 1982.