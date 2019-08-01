Yorkshire Day

Yorkshire Day 2019: 19 incredible photos which show the best of Yorkshire

Yorkshire Day (1 Aug) celebrates everything that is great about the region, from Yorkshire Puddings to tea to the historic landscape.

These 19 incredible photos portray the best of what Yorkshire has to offer.

Three riders, enjoying a morning ride over moorland near Embsay Moor Reservoir, Skipton

1. Embsay Moor Reservoir

Highland cattle graze on top of the Wolds, near Thixendale, East Yorkshire, high above a Yorkshire glacier carved out by meltwaters some 12,000 years ago

2. Grazing cattle

A romany caravan passes Ribblehead Viaduct on the way to the Appleby Horse Fair

3. Appleby Horse Fair

A lone tree stands on the Limestone pavement in Littondale above Halton Gill

4. Littondale

