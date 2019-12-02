Yorkshire family thank hospital after doctors saved life of baby born choking on own saliva

A Yorkshire family are raising money for Sheffield Children's Hospital for saving the life of their five-month-old baby Arjan - who was born choking on his own saliva.

First-time Sheffield parents Tom and Andante welcomed baby Arjan into the world in July, but within hours of his birth, he was in theatre as surgeons worked to save his life.

L-R Dad Tom and Arjan Harrison

Talking about the care they received at Sheffield Children’s, Arjan’s mum Andante recalled: “There was nothing to suggest anything was out of the ordinary during the pregnancy, but he was unable to swallow after birth.

"An x-ray confirmed that he was choking on his own saliva.”

Arjan was diagnosed with oesophageal astresia, a rare birth defect that affects a baby’s oesphagus.

Andante added: “Three doctors from Sheffield Children’s Hospital came to see us at Jessops and told us he needed an operation. It was very surreal, because it was the worst thing I’d ever been told in my life, but I knew he was going to be okay."

Mum Andante and baby Arjan

The following day, Arjan underwent a six-hour operation.

This marked the start of the youngster’s journey, as he underwent five more operations in the next three months.

Andante continued: “Today, you wouldn’t know there was ever anything wrong, and that’s thanks to everyone at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“We’d never set foot in the hospital before, but it’s become such an important part of our life. Tom and I owe our lives to the hospital- there isn’t anything we wouldn’t do for them. There’s no way we’d have got through everything without them.”

Arjan Harrison recieved life-saving care at Sheffield Children's

Given all they have been through since Arjan’s arrival in the summer, this Christmas is a particularly poignant one for the family.

Andante added: “I remember the first thing I said to the doctor when they said he needed a life-saving operation was ‘will he be around for Christmas?’ It sounds strange but before he was born, I’d booked for him to see Santa at Center Parcs and that was the first thing that went through my mind.”

“We’re really looking forward to our first Christmas together. We’ve gone overboard to be honest, there’s already been lots of painting and gingerbread houses.”

The family have also dedicated their festive enthusiasm into fundraising, with over £2,500 raised so far towards The Children’s Hospital Charity’s £4.5m appeal to build a new Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Andante said: “When I was last in the hospital with Arjan, I saw The Children’s Hospital Charity poster and I thought about how nice it would be to run as a family. Initially I only expected to raise £100 but everyone has just been so generous.

“It will be a big family affair at Glow Run. As well as Tom and me, all four of Arjan’s grandparents, his aunties, uncles, great-auntie and uncle will all be joining us. There’s 13 of us in total- I’m confident we’ll make it round, but some of us might need to do a slow walk! We’ve nicknames ourselves the Arjie Bargi’s for Arjan.”

Entering its third year, Theo’s Glow Run, a 5K night-time fun run around Endcliffe Park has become a popular fun-filled event for friends, families and work colleagues. Supporters dress up in everything from Santa hats and elf ears to neon tutus and fairy lights to show off their support for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Funds raised at the run will go towards the appeal to build a new Emergency Department. It was built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients every year, but last year saw almost 57,000. In addition to the expanded waiting room and clinical space, the redevelopment will also build a dedicated space for children with mental health issues or learning difficulties and a separate area for adolescents.

For critically-ill patients arriving by ambulance or helicopter, the expansion will also create a much-needed larger resuscitation area.

Rachael Thomas, Events Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “It’s so heart-warming to hear Arjan is doing well, back home and looking forward to his first Christmas thanks to the care he received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“We’re so grateful to his family and friends for the incredible total they have raised so far. Every penny raised helps change the lives of the up to 200 children who visit our Emergency Department every day.

“Theo’s Glow Run is one of our festive highlights, but the entry fee only covers the cost of putting on the event, so please fundraise if you can to help build a new Emergency Department.”

To sign up for Theo’s Glow Run on Tuesday 17th December, visit www.tchc.org.uk/events