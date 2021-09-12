Yorkshire girl, 9, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut after auditioning over Zoom

Holly-Jade Roberts with the full cast of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat onstage at the London Palladium.

The budding actress has just finished four months performing on stage alongside a star-studded cast in a West End production.

Joining Holly-Jade in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's new production at The London Palladium was Jason Donovan, who played the role of Pharaoh, and Alexandra Burke, as the narrator.

Her mum Kirsty Hodgson, 30 said: “We are a military family and moved to London last December. Holly-Jade got an agent and it just went from there.”

Holly Jade Roberts, 9 shares the stage with Jason Donovan as Pharoh.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Holly Jade showed her talents in several Zoom auditions and when they started to lift in April she was invited back an in person audition over two days.

"That was successful and she was offered the part of Butler,” said Kirsty.

"We are super proud of her – I was emotional every time I saw her on the stage.

“She was just a natural – as soon as the lights came on and the music started she was just incredible. No nerves whatsoever.

A former pupil of Willow Primary in Bessaccar, Holly-Jade has loved singing and dancing from a very young age. She attended the Pauline Quirk Academy from the age of five.

"When we lived in Doncaster she did alot of work with Northern Prep Squad who did master classes with West End and summer schools, said Kirsty.

“Now She’s hoping to get a part in Matilda next next year. Just to keep going with the West End."

Holly-Jade said Jason and Alexandra were just like “normal people” during the production.

“She said they didn’t act like they were stars they were just normal people and friendly with her and the rest of the children.

“It was quite close knit casting. They treat each other like they were family so they had a blast all summer,” she said.

"The show was basically sold out with a couple of thousand people attending each performance