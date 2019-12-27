Yorkshire heroes recognised in New Years Honours list for charity work, fostering and teaching

Have your say

Lizzie Jones is delighted to have been awarded an MBE – not for her sake but for the benefit it will bring to her campaign.

The 35-year-old was widowed in 2015 when her husband Danny Jones died during a rugby league match playing for Keighley Cougars at London Skolars in May 2015.

He had been substituted after feeling unwell and later died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Mrs Jones, a singer, founded the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, a charity. She has turned her family tragedy into a long-term screening programme within Rugby League communities.

Mrs Jones said: “I was absolutely surprised to hear of the honour.

“You could not be anything but shocked to hear such news. Most importantly it will help the campaign. It will raise the charity’s profile.”

She sang at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2015 and at the 2015 Super League grand Final at Wembley.

She won the Lorraine’s Inspirational Woman of the Year award in 2016 and sang for England at the Ashes.

Angela Wright, 55, of Wakefield, is honoured with an MBE for foster caring over 18 years, caring for 60 children.

Meanwhile, Richard Frank Elam, 44, gets the BEM for services to business and the community in York.

Mr Elam is a director of Evora Construction in York. The citation says it is a “successful business on ethical practices, which also provides strong support and opportunities for his local community”.

As an active member of North Yorkshire Construction Training Group, he invests in training for upskilling.

Ted Lowe, 84, of Woodsetts, South Yorkshire, is Executive Chairman of Electrical Safety UK Limited. He gets the BEM for services to business and skills in the electrical engineering industry.

He is a respected and successful businessman and he has raised safety standards in the electrical industry in which he has worked in for over 65 years.

Sue Sibbald, 57, of Sheffield, works as a Personality Disorder Peer Specialist with Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust and gets the BEM for services to Mental Health

She uses her own experiences of mental health difficulties to inspire others, break down stigma and provide treatment.

She was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), which involves extreme emotional sensitivity and interpersonal difficulties.

One of the youngest recipients is Amy Hearn, 36, of Leeds, who gets the BEM for services to libraries.

She has built a reputation among library colleagues as a co-ordinator and advisor on digital skills.

She started her career in libraries in 2005, in Kirklees as a library assistant and rose to lead the strategic development of the library service.

She was active in ‘Huddersfield Girl Geeks’ – involved in events, workshops and networking opportunities inspiring, uniting and supporting women and girls interested in STEM and digital.

Meanwhile, Peter Sowray, 78, has been honoured with an MBE for almost 60 years of work on behalf of farmers’ organisations.

Mr Sowray, of Helperby, North Yorkshire, was elected to North Yorkshire County Council in 1989.