Yorkshire hosts some of England's most deprived neighbourhoods

Yorkshire is home to some of England’s most deprived neighbourhoods, as the region is “locked out of opportunity and prosperity”.

Middlesbrough and Hull were in the top five places in England with the most deprived neighbourhoods, government statistics showed.

While Hull had improved since 2015, dropping from third to fourth place, Middlesbrough remained at number one.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said tackling deprivation was a priority for the council. “It’s obviously disappointing to be where we are, but it’s pretty much what we expected,” he said.

“The challenges we face are really big and difficult to overcome, but we have big plans that will deliver real progress.

“Within the next three weeks we will be announcing game-changing developments that will help to deliver the economic growth that has been missing for decades.”

Lack of well-paid jobs, not enough affordable housing and poor transport links all contributed to deprivation in Yorkshire, Mike Hawking, policy and partnerships manager at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said.

“It is totally unacceptable that large portions of our country are being locked out of opportunity and prosperity by our economy.”

“We know from speaking to people in towns and cities across Yorkshire and the North of England that they are tired of being overlooked and do not feel they are receiving the investment they need to thrive.”

The most deprived area in Yorkshire was an estate between Marfleet and Southcoates in Hull.

The second-most deprived area was Beeston Hill in Leeds, followed by Myton in Hull.

Mr Hawking added: “The lack of well-paid jobs, affordable housing and access to reliable transport links are holding people back from achieving their full potential.

“Tackling the fundamental injustice of regional inequalities in our society must be a top priority for the Government. Voters on low incomes are frustrated at the consistent failure of all political parties to take decisive action to address this issue. Ministers must urgently bring forward a bold plan of regional investment through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and target funding to provide the jobs and skills that people need to succeed.”

Councillor Stephen Brady, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “We are now seeing more jobs and an increasing number of people in employment in Hull, as reflected by the city’s improvement in both the income and employment rankings in the Indices of Deprivation 2019.

“The latest figures do suggest that Hull has moved down the rankings under the health and disability and living environment domains. However, it is important to remember that these are relative rankings, which means these areas have not necessarily got worse since 2015.

“In fact, we know that hard work is already leading to considerable improvements in areas covered by these domains.

“The fact that almost three quarters of the data used to calculate the rankings is more than four years old means that these improvements might not be actively reflected in the index.”

On the other end of the scale, part of North Yorkshire was the second-least deprived place, out of more than 35,000 areas in England. The area of Harrogate encircling Weeton, Kirkby Overblow, Spofforth and Sicklinghall is also part of the area that is known colloquially as the Golden Triangle.

Outside of Yorkshire, some eight neighbourhoods across the seaside resort of Blackpool account for the rest of the top 10 most deprived nationally, alongside an area of the Anfield district of Liverpool.

The most deprived place in England was the flood-prone coastal town of Jaywick, also known as Jaywick Sands which, has a population of around 5,000.

The area was ranked as the most deprived neighbourhood in deprivation indices in both 2010 and 2015.

A bleak picture of the area, showing unpaved roads and dilapidated homes, was used by US politician to warn voters about the consequences of not voting for Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections in America.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government indices are based on the most up-to-date information available from seven specific areas.

Data from income, employment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and living environment are all used to measure levels of deprivation.

A number of London boroughs have seen decreases in the proportion of their neighbourhoods that are highly deprived, as the capital’s wealth increases.

A Government spokesman said: "The Government is committed to levelling across the country and with unemployment levels continuing to fall and wages rising at their fastest in over a decade, we're committed to supporting families with their cost of living.

"We're providing more support to the most deprived authorities, which now have a spending power 16 per cent higher per home than the least deprived."