Yorkshire man, 27, dies in swimming pool while working in Cambodia

A young man from Ilkley has been found dead in a gym's swimmming pool in Cambodia.

Luke Walley, 27, was living and working in the south-east Asian country with his Lithuanian wife Emilija.

The couple moved to Cambodia in 2018 and Luke worked for wildlife charity WWF leading their sustainable energy strategy.

He attended Ilkley Grammar School and studied physics at Imperial College London.

Luke was the son of University of Leeds public health expert Professor John Walley and academic Sophie Witter, who specialises in health finance research. He has four younger brothers.

Luke was swimming in the gym close to his home in the capital Phnom Penh but his family have yet to receive further information about his death.

His mother described him as a 'very special person'.

Their younger sons are Sam, 25, a lawyer; medical student Daniel, 22; and Alfie, 20, who is studying history at university.

Luke was a keen rock climber, footballer, cyclist and tennis player, and also played bass in a band.

The Foreign Office are assisting in the repatriation of his body to the UK.