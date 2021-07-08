Yorkshire most popular area in UK for UFO sightings in June - with black curved crafts spotted in Leeds sky

Ash Ellis, from www.ufoidentified.co.uk, revealed a number of reported sightings across the skies of Yorkshire so far in 2021.

Among the reports were a "black triangle" shaped object in Leeds on June 15.

The craft had "no noise or lights visible" and had a "bubble effect" around it, the report alleged.

Another sighting in Leeds of two "black curved crafts flying in formation" was reported in June.

The craft were travelling at speed "before suddenly stopping in mid-air" for four seconds, the report read.

In South Yorkshire a "silver sausage-shaped object" was spotted in Barnsley.

It turned to black before "disappearing", the report said.

During the last year, it is believed there have been almost 200 reports of mysterious floating objects in Great Britain alone.

The Royal Air Force was responsible for handling and recording all reports regarding UFOs until 2009 - due to 'no evidence of a threat'.

Sightings in June in Yorkshire:

June 15, 22:12, Leeds, West Yorks

Black triangle shaped object with a clear middle observed, no noise or lights visible, with a slight 'bubble' effect around it, travelling at a constant and high speed around 300-500ft high

June 13, 20:55, Bingley, West Yorks

One dark circular object followed by four similar but smaller objects, appeared to be heavy or metal objects spinning as they moved from south to north, objects were around 50 metres apart

June 12, 13:36, Barnsley, South Yorks

Silver sausage-shaped object approx 600ft long, began to turn black and then disappeared

June 09, 12:55, Leeds, West Yorks